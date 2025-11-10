Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
10.11.2025 10:15:00
Got $1,000? Here Are the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Start With.
Let's face it, the market right now is expensive and maybe even overvalued.The Shiller Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings Ratio (CAPE ratio) stands at 39.6, its second-highest peak of the past 140 years. That's higher than it was on the eve of the Great Crash of 1929, but below where it stood before the internet bubble burst of 1999-2000.That would suggest that a correction is coming, probably sooner rather than later. And corrections of 10% are extremely normal for the stock market. In fact, they're relatively common. The S&P 500 index has experienced an average annual correction of at least 10% every year since 1950. And there is a 20% correction -- usually called a bear market -- every three to five years, on average. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
