Got $1,000? Here's Your Ticket to Blockbuster Monthly Dividend Income.

The movie industry is having a blockbuster year. Sales of theater tickets and related products such as popcorn and drinks are on track to top $10 billion this year. Theater revenue should grow over the next few years, driven by what looks like a strong slate of new movies.The theater industry's growing revenue could be your ticket to a big-time passive income stream. Many top theater operators lease their venues from landlords like EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). That generates lucrative rental income for the real estate investment trust (REIT), much of which it pays to its investors via dividends each month.EPR Properties is a specialty REIT focused on experiential real estate. Theaters are the biggest percentage of its property portfolio (37% of its earnings). The REIT also owns eat-and-play venues (24%), attractions (11%), ski properties (8%), fitness-and-wellness locations (7%), experiential lodging (3%), gaming facilities (2%), and cultural properties (1%). It also has a small education portfolio (5% early childhood and 2% private schools).