13.10.2024 12:11:00
Got About $40? This Is a Great Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now.
Getting started investing in the stock market doesn't take a lot of money. For example, buying one share of energy infrastructure giant Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) costs a little more than $40. The Canadian pipeline and utility company can turn that small sum into an attractive stream of dividend income that should grow steadily in the future.As its earnings and dividends rise, it should also deliver some decent stock price appreciation in the coming years. Those two factors can add up to a compelling total return in the long run. Enbridge has paid dividends to its shareholders for nearly 70 years, and the pipeline and utility operator has increased its payment for the last 29 straight years. The company currently pays its investors 0.915 Canadian dollars ($0.67) per share each quarter. At its $40 share price, that works out to a 6.5% dividend yield. That's well above average, considering the S&P 500's dividend yield is less than 1.5%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
