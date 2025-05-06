Grand Canyon Education Aktie

Grand Canyon Education für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q8E2 / ISIN: US38526M1062

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.05.2025 01:38:39

Grand Canyon Education Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $71.62 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $68.01 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Grand Canyon Education Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.28 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $289.310 million from $274.675 million last year.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.62 Mln. vs. $68.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $289.310 Mln vs. $274.675 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.34 and $1.39 Full year EPS guidance: $8.59 and $8.93

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Grand Canyon Education Incmehr Nachrichten