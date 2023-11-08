Great American Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud to Enhance Agility, Optimize Resources, and Reduce IT Dependence

Great American Insurance Group (Great American), a specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance provider focusing on commercial products for businesses, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Great American selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core business, simplify its IT operations, adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to policyholders, agents, and brokers. A Guidewire customer since 2006, the company will migrate InsuranceSuite by product and line of business.

"We selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud because it aligned with several of our major long-term programs and strategies,” said Great American Insurance Group Chief Information Officer Joe Kowaleski. "The streamlined, rapid updates and reduction of necessary IT involvement that Guidewire Cloud provides will free up our IT team for other pressing projects. In general, our employees are excited to work with leading-edge technology like Guidewire Cloud, which can certainly help us with employee satisfaction.”

Kowaleski added, "We have a highly diverse portfolio of specialty P&C businesses within Great American Insurance Group, and Guidewire products have been an enabler for driving consistency in our IT ecosystem over the years. We are optimistic about the flexibility and functionality offered on Guidewire Cloud, and we are glad to be extending this strategic relationship.”

"For more than 150 years, policyholders have been putting their trust in Great American,” said Guidewire President and Chief Revenue Officer John Mullen. "It has been an honor to collaborate with Great American for the past 17 years, and we look forward to the next chapter together on Guidewire Cloud.”

Great American also selected Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, Guidewire Explore, and Guidewire Predict to enable proactive claims management analysis and optimized loss management, as well as Guidewire EnterpriseEngage digital applications.

About Great American Insurance Company

Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an "A" (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated "A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. For more information, please visit GreatAmericanInsuranceGroup.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

