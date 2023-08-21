Greg Chilson to Serve as President of Argo Surety

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo" or the "company") today announced Greg Chilson as president of Argo Surety, effective September 1. Chilson has served as a strategic advisor to the business since May.

"Greg joins the company with a tremendous amount of industry experience as we look to build on Argo Surety’s track record as a very profitable, growth-oriented business,” said Argo’s President of U.S. Insurance, Jessica Snyder. "Over the past few months, Greg has assisted us as we worked to implement our strategy to evolve the business, including the evaluation of Argo’s in-force portfolio, reviewing underwriting guidelines and providing guidance on organizational design.

"He was very much involved in building this leadership team. The quality of the team and the positive momentum we are seeing in this business is a testament to Greg’s leadership and promising future potential for Argo Surety.”

Chilson will report to Snyder with Williams and Drakontaidis reporting to him.

Chilson joins Argo from RLI Insurance Company where he led the surety business and held various roles during his 27-year tenure. He also served as controller at Underwriters Indemnity and in financial reporting at American General. Chilson attended the United States Military Academy West Point and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas.

This announcement follows the appointment of Rod Williams as head of contract surety and Paul Drakontaidis as the head of commercial surety announced earlier this month.

Williams has extensive experience in underwriting, financial analysis, management, strategic planning, training and development. Most recently, he served as vice president and director, Enterprise Risk Management at Markel Surety. Prior to that, he held similar roles at Liberty Mutual Surety, Safeco and Aetna. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and his master’s in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University.

Drakontaidis has more than 17 years of experience in surety underwriting. Most recently, serving as senior regional vice president-commercial surety bonds at Zurich Surety. Prior to that, he held similar roles at Liberty Mutual Surety and Safeco. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University of Chicago.

