Griffon Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) released a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $43.64 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $62.49 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $70.87 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $662.18 million from $659.67 million last year.

Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.64 Mln. vs. $62.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $662.18 Mln vs. $659.67 Mln last year.