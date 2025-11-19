Griffon CorpShs Aktie

Griffon CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856788 / ISIN: US3984331021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 13:42:19

Griffon Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) released a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $43.64 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $62.49 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $70.87 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $662.18 million from $659.67 million last year.

Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.64 Mln. vs. $62.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $662.18 Mln vs. $659.67 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Griffon CorpShsmehr Nachrichten