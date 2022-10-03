Groupon Day Is Back and It’s Prime Time for Local Experiences

Today, Groupon –– the experiences marketplace –– announced its second annual Groupon Day, a week-long shopping event starting with early-bird deals on Friday, Oct. 7 and culminating with a limited and exclusive series of new experiences on Groupon Day, Friday, Oct. 14. This year’s Groupon Day will feature big savings on local experiences and services and travel deals as well as other one-of-a-kind promotions that consumers won’t be able to find anywhere else.

A new Groupon holiday survey of 1,000 people found that consumers (more than 80%) plan to spend more on experiences this holiday season. While a majority of survey respondents (63%) are concerned about the impact of inflation, the vast majority of shoppers (eight out of 10) said they will spend the same amount or more on gifts for their family and friends, and themselves, than they did in 2021.

"Groupon Day is back and bigger than ever! Inflation is top of mind with consumers and they are kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever to find the unique gifts at the affordable values they need to make holiday wishes come true. Groupon has amazing deals to help shoppers stretch their hard-earned dollars and unlock the magic of the holiday season with gifts of experiences that will be remembered long after they are unwrapped,” said Melanie Hellenga, Groupon’s Vice President of Brand and Performance Marketing. "According to our research, experiences such as concerts, sporting events, museum passes, beauty and wellness services and treatments and travel packages continue to dominate shopping lists this holiday season. This is also a big time of year for our merchants offering those experiences, and we’re excited to also help connect shoppers to local businesses they can support in their communities.”

"Groupon Day’s benefits extend beyond just gifting. Nearly 60% of shoppers told us they plan to treat themselves to more gifts this holiday season, and our Groupon Day deals will be great opportunities for them to indulge. In addition, Groupon Day will have discounts on numerous services that we all use in our everyday lives from beauty services and treatments that keep you looking and feeling your best to oil changes before any big road trips to see family and friends –– all for great values. There is something for everyone this year during Groupon Day and we can’t wait to help our customers kick off the holiday season.”

On Groupon Day only, Groupon is launching a limited-quantity, exclusive series of new experiences that go on sale at 11:00 a.m. ET, including:

Groupon Glam Pass: Groupon is offering a limited number of Groupon Glam Passes valued at $5,000 for just $250. The passes are loaded with $5,000 in Groupon Bucks that can be spent on a wide variety of beauty and wellness services and treatments over the next year. According to Groupon's holiday survey, the average person spends nearly $2,000 a year on their appearance, health and wellness. Want a weekly manicure? Need a massage after a hard day of work? Looking for a permanent solution to that pesky underarm hair? Groupon's massive network of local beauty and wellness businesses and the Glam Pass will have you covered.

Groupon Adventure Pass: Groupon is also offering a limited number of Groupon Adventure Passes valued at $5,000 for just $250. The passes are loaded with $5,000 in Groupon Bucks for the purchaser to use on all of the amazing things to do found in the Groupon marketplace. Based on research, the average person spends more than $2,000 per year on entertainment, from attending concerts or sporting events to participating in an escape room experience to taking the kids to a trampoline park. For just $250 for the entire year, purchasers will gain the opportunity to escape boredom forever––or at least for the next year.

Groupon Rom-Com Getaways: 2022 has brought a resurgence of the romantic comedy, and based on Groupon's research America's favorite Rom-Com is Pretty Woman, followed by Coming to America, The Wedding Planner, When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle. As a special offer for Groupon Day, Groupon will sell new Rom-Com getaway packages valued at $3,500 available only on Groupon Day to New York City, Los Angeles and Napa Valley––for just $350 each. There will be a limited number of packages available per city and purchasers will work with a Grouponcierge event planner to book the trip of their dreams for them and a guest. You won't be sleepless if you buy one of the three packages available per city because we've arranged for Grouponcierge to handle all of the travel arrangements. All you have to do is focus on the memories and social media-worthy moments you want to recreate from your favorite Rom-Coms!

Groupon isn’t limiting the fun to just Groupon Day, shoppers who visit the marketplace starting October 7 will be able to take advantage of a wide-range of amazing deals and savings throughout the week, including:

Up to 75% Off Local - From Beauty & Wellness services and treatments such as massages and float tank experiences to Things to Do activities like bowling and golf to Food & Drink such as brewery tours and sushi-making classes, there is no shortage of local experiences to give to everyone on your list this holiday season.

- From Beauty & Wellness services and treatments such as massages and float tank experiences to Things to Do activities like bowling and golf to Food & Drink such as brewery tours and sushi-making classes, there is no shortage of local experiences to give to everyone on your list this holiday season. Extra 10% Off Travel - Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway, a staycation or a trip to the beach, Groupon will be offering amazing deals on hotels and packages to thousands of destinations nearby and far away. (10/7 and 10/8 only)

- Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway, a staycation or a trip to the beach, Groupon will be offering amazing deals on hotels and packages to thousands of destinations nearby and far away. (10/7 and 10/8 only) Savings on Top National Brands - As the destination for local experiences, we also have savings on some of the top national brands. Throughout the week leading up to and including Groupon Day, unique offers will launch for SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Universal Studios Hollywood, Great Wolf Lodge, Cirque du Soleil, Paint Nite, Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Jurassic Quest and more!

- As the destination for local experiences, we also have savings on some of the top national brands. Throughout the week leading up to and including Groupon Day, unique offers will launch for SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Universal Studios Hollywood, Great Wolf Lodge, Cirque du Soleil, Paint Nite, Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Jurassic Quest and more! Social Media Giveaways - Groupon will give away Groupon Bucks on Groupon Day via the company’s Instagram account. Consumers can enter to win $500 in Groupon Bucks every hour between 10:00 a.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET. Follow the Groupon Instagram account to learn how to enter for a chance to win $500 in Groupon Bucks every hour on Groupon Day.

For more information on Groupon Day head to gr.pn/GrouponDay. To be among the first to know about all of the amazing deals and packages, download the Groupon app and turn on notifications and sign up for Groupon emails here. Additionally, shoppers can sign up to receive exclusive text offers.

