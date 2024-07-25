Guidewire Announces Ogon Consulting as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Ogon Consulting, an insurance technology specialist in digital transformation, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting Alliance partner at the Select level serving insurance companies in North America.

Ogon Consulting enables transformation in the insurance industry through core system implementation, maintenance, and client support services. The organization focuses on Guidewire InsuranceNow implementations, as well as third party integrations, data migration, and test automation. Ogon professionals provide deep expertise in P&C insurance, business strategy, and technology solutions that enhance speed to market. Ogon’s team comprises more than 50 consultants with expertise in InsuranceNow.

"We’re excited to join Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Select Consulting partner. With a dedication to our shared customers and their success, as a Guidewire partner we will continue fostering collaboration and transformation while delivering even more impactful solutions clients need to thrive in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape,” said Ankur Jaiswal, Director of Client Engagement, Ogon Consulting.

"We congratulate Ogon Consulting for their contributions to our business and welcome them as a partner in our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "This collaboration combines two highly adept organizations to create a skillful team dedicated to help our shared Guidewire customers reach their digital transformation goals. We look forward to the innovation they will enable for our shared customers in the future.”

About Ogon Consulting

Ogon Consulting provides technology expertise and consulting services to the insurance industry, helping clients innovate and transform their enterprises, operations and processes. With decades of expertise, dedication to enhancing the client experience, and a best-in-class services warranty, Ogon prioritizes agility and client empowerment. The company’s commitment to continuously improve service delivery drives it to ensure the highest level of support and satisfaction. For more information visit ogonconsulting.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 24,000+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

