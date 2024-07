Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity

contract as of June, 30 2024

Paris - La Défense, – Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June, 30 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 share

4,752,273.00€

Number of transactions executed in H1 2024 buy side: 3,825

Number of transactions executed in H1 2024 sell side: 4,173

Volume exchanged in H1 2024 buy side: 1,064,099 shares for 12,168,106.04 €

Volume exchanged in H1 2024 sell side: 1,064,099 shares for 12,098,797.71€

It is reminded that as of December, 31 2023 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 share

4,821,581.00 €

