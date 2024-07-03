Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 18:00:00

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract as of June, 30 2024

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity
contract as of June, 30 2024

Paris - La Défense,    – Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June, 30 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • 4,752,273.00€ 
  • Number of transactions executed in H1 2024 buy side: 3,825
  • Number of transactions executed in H1 2024 sell side: 4,173
  • Volume exchanged in H1 2024 buy side: 1,064,099 shares for 12,168,106.04 €
  • Volume exchanged in H1 2024 sell side: 1,064,099 shares for 12,098,797.71€ 

It is reminded that as of December, 31 2023 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • 4,821,581.00 € 

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Guillaume Delaunay
E guillaume.delaunay@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023.

Worldline’s corporate purpose ("raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

