30.01.2024 08:00:10
Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties Appoint Mr. Adriel Chan as New Chair
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2024 - Hang Lung Group Limited (Stock Code: 00010) and Hang Lung Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00101) today announced the retirement of Mr. Ronnie C. Chan from his positions as Chair, an Executive Director, and Chair of the Executive Committees of the Group. Mr. Chan will not take up a Non-Executive Director role on the Boards after his retirement. Concurrently, the Boards announced the appointment of Mr. Adriel Chan, the present Vice Chair, as the Chair of both Companies with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meetings to be held on April 26, 2024. In recognition of Mr. Ronnie C. Chan's tremendous contributions, the Boards will bestow upon him the title of "Honorary Chair" at his retirement.
The Companies today also announced other changes to the Boards of Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties. Details can be referred to the announcements published at our corporate websites and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.
