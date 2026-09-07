Hannover Re Issues Outlook For Renewals

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HNR1.DE, HNR1.SG) said it expects generally risk-adequate prices for the treaty renewals as at 1 January 2027 in its book of property and casualty reinsurance. Along with slightly lower prices, terms and conditions will likely remain broadly unchanged. Hannover Re plans to make at least stable reinsurance capacities available for the renewals.

The Group noted that high-quality and reliable reinsurance protection continues to be highly sought-after. Prices declined overall in the various rounds of treaty renewals throughout the year, while terms and conditions remained good.

At previous close on Xetra, Hannover Re shares were trading at 260.60 euros.