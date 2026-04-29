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29.04.2026 08:55:45
Hanwha Vision Loss Widens In Q1
(RTTNews) - Hanwha Vision CO.,LTD (489790.KS), a security solutions provider, on Wednesday reported its net loss widened in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the first quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company widened 482.63 percent to KRW 13.94 billion from KRW 2.39 billion in the previous year.
Operating income fell 55.32 percent to KRW 22.09 billion from KRW 49.45 billion in the prior year.
Sales declined 2.31 percent to KRW 441.38 billion from KRW 451.81 billion in the previous year.
Hanwha Vision closed trading 5.55%, 4.800 lesser at KRW 81,700 on the Korean Stock Exchange.
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