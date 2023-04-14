Hard Rock International Kicks Off Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” Tour and Partners with Julien’s Auctions and Janet to Present a Special Collection

800 of the Grammy® Award winning singer's illustrious items will travel to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, followed by an auction at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square on May 21st

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International will kick off the five-time Grammy® Award-winning singer Janet Jackson's tour, "Together Again," at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 14. In conjunction with her tour, and in partnership with Julien's Auctions, the auction house to the stars, her memorabilia is on display in a public exhibition. Aligning with Janet Jackson's birthday on May 16, the memorabilia will also be featured at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on May 8, followed by a performance at the property on May 20.

On display at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City include a dazzling collection of Jackson's famous costumes worn in her iconic music videos, record-breaking world tours and acclaimed live television performances, as well as select custom-made pieces from her personal wardrobe and beloved home furnishings. The range of items also include her fashion defining red carpet ensembles worn to prestigious events such as the BET Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and gala movie premieres, designed exclusively with premiere couture fashion houses including Alexander McQueen, Gianni Versace, Christian Louboutin, and many more:

On Display at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood April 11– April 18, 2023:

1990 "Rhythm Nation" Tour and Awards Show Performance Worn Ensemble

The Jackson Family Honors and Janet. Tour "Alright" Performance Ensemble

"Alright" Music Video Worn Jacket and Hat

BET Awards Worn Jumpsuit

"That's The Way Love Goes" Music Video Ensemble

BET Awards Performance Worn Ensemble

Janet. Tour "If" Costume

"Rock Witchu " Tour Stage Worn Ensemble

"Up Close and Personal" Tour Stage Worn Ensemble

Stage Used Swarovski Crystal-Encrusted Microphone

Various signed record albums, awards and plaques will also be on display

On Display at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on May 8 – 21, 2023

"Scream" Music Video Costume

"All For You" Tour Worn Halter Top Costumes

State of the World Tour Worn Costume

"Made For Now" Music Video Worn Ensemble

Velvet Rope Tour Costume

Rock Witchu Tour Stage Worn Versace Costumes

Versace Rhythm Nation Tour Stage Worn Coat Custom Made By Richard Tyler

MTV Video Music Awards 2000 Performance Worn Ensemble

"Velvet Rope" Promo Worn Dolce & Gabbana Coat

"This opportunity to honor the musical legend Janet Jackson at our Hard Rock properties in such a meaningful way is extremely exciting for us and all of our guests that will get to experience it," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International. "Paying tribute to iconic performers, both on our stages and throughout our properties, is the beating heart of Hard Rock and tells a beautiful story of the artists' history. Janet Jackson's story is truly an extraordinary one that we're thrilled to showcase."

Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 87,000 pieces, including autographed guitars, costumes from world tours and rare photographs. Today's vast memorabilia collection all started with Eric Clapton marking his favorite seat in the cafe by hanging up his guitar on the wall. We grew as a brand alongside legends in this business. Most recently, multi-Grammy award winning artist, Elton John, added his iconic Gucci suit to the renowned Hard Rock memorabilia collection at the Old Park Lane Hard Rock where he also gave an intimate performance during the BST Hyde Park Festival in June 2022.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, following Jackson's birthday week, the music auction event of the year, "PROPERTY FROM THE COLLECTION OF JANET JACKSON," will take place live in Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York and online at Julienslive.com. More than 800 illustrious items owned by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer, representing her groundbreaking five-decade career in entertainment and her legendary inimitable style as one of the world's most iconic women, will be offered to the public. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the child advocacy group Compassion International.

"Julien's Auctions is excited to partner with Hard Rock to celebrate the legendary career of Janet Jackson for this once-in-a-lifetime auction event," said Darren Julien, Founder and President of Julien's Auctions. "Much like Hard Rock, we believe her collection is a great representation of her outstanding career and life in music and fashion so we're excited to celebrate it."

Among the items expected to cause a stir at the auction will be Janet Jackson's stunning 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish (estimate $50,000 - $70,000). The luxury vehicle personally owned and driven by Jackson features premium black leather seating with charcoal gray perforated leather inserts and is equipped with a DOHC 48-valve 6.0 liter 12-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox, producing 460 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft of torque. The Vanquish was capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour and reached 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds.

For full details on the exhibits and how to participate in the auction, please see here. For more information on Hard Rock International's iconic music memorabilia collection and performances at its properties, please visit www.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock's recognition by Forbes in the 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers for the seventh year in a row, stands amongst other accolades by Forbes such as ranking amongst World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS

Julien's Auctions is the auction house to the stars. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien's Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien's Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more.

In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. In 2020, Julien's Auctions received its third Guinness Book of World Record placement for the sale of Kurt Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which sold for $6 million making it the world's most expensive guitar ever sold at auction. In 2022, Julien's Auctions sold the world's second most expensive guitar ever sold at auction in the sale of Kurt Cobain's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar, which sold for $4.5 million. Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology. For more information on Julien's Auctions, go to www.juliensauctions.com. Connect with Julien's Auctions at www.facebook.com/JuliensAuctions or www.twitter.com/JuliensAuctions or www.instagram.com/juliens_auctions.

