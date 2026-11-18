AI stocks have taken a beating, and investors keep asking the same question: Is this the start of the crash?

Some of the drops are steep. Through Tuesday's close, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has cratered more than 60% from its highs last year, CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) has plunged over 70%, and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was more than 60% off its peak last year. Nvidia shares rose about 5% after hours Tuesday following its quarterly report, only to turn negative by Wednesday morning.

Dario Perkins, a macro strategist at research firm TS Lombard, says his clients are asking him the same thing. His answer, in a Nov. 18 note, is not yet. The biggest cloud companies haven't cut their spending plans. Demand for computing power remains strong, judging by how much it costs to rent GPUs. The Federal Reserve has only just begun raising rates. And markets usually drop and rebound before the real crash.

Continue reading