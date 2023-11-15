Heliogen Announces Commencement of OTCQX Trading

Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen” or "the Company”) (OTCQX: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, today announced that the company’s common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "HLGN.” The OTCQX, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is the highest tier of OTC Markets, where over 12,000 U.S. and international securities are traded.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of transparency and governance. OTCQX is an important platform for us to deliver this shareholder value to our long-term investors,” said Christie Obiaya, Chief Executive Officer at Heliogen. "We have a uniquely differentiated technology and stand firmly behind our strategic plan, which, coupled with our steadfast commitment to integrity, forms the cornerstone of our efforts to deliver enhanced value to our shareholders.”

Heliogen’s innovative technology provides an industry-leading solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate emissions across industrial sectors. As the company begins trading on the OTCQX, it remains committed to providing transparent and efficient access to investors while reflecting resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving energy market.

The OTCQX offers a valuable and convenient trading experience for U.S. investors, brokers, and institutions. It is the premier market of the OTC Markets Group, designed for established, investor-focused companies worldwide. Eligibility for trading on this platform requires companies to fulfill stringent financial and governance standards, adhere to U.S. securities laws, and maintain transparent and current disclosure.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "may,” "will,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "expect” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s business strategy and plans, the potential future quoting of the Company’s securities on the OTCQX, and exposure and access to information due to listing on the OTCQX . Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: logistical issues associated with transferring the trading of the Company’s securities from the NYSE to the OTC; the Company’s ability to satisfy the criteria for having its securities trade on OTCQX; and there is no assurance that an active market will be maintained for the Company’s common stock or public warrants. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the "Risk Factors” section in Part I, Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115451363/en/