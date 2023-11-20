Heliogen Announces Semifinalist Position in DOE Heliostat Prize

Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen”) (OTCQX: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, today announced its selection as one of nine semifinalists in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Heliostat Prize. This renowned contest, part of a three-phase challenge, accelerates technological innovation in selected heliostat components.

Heliogen's project, "Testing & Deployment of Fully Wireless Heliostats," is a novel initiative aimed at evaluating the viability and comprehensiveness of various cost-effective and widely available wireless communication technologies powered by Heliogen’s advanced software control system.

David Haas, concentrating solar-thermal power senior technical advisor for DOE's Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO), expressed his enthusiasm for the advancements showcased by the semifinalists in the American-Made Heliostat Prize. "We are excited by the potential in the nine proposed projects by our semifinalists. The proposals represent innovative approaches and potential new technologies that could further advance heliostat capabilities nationwide. We are excited to see where they take these projects in phase two of the challenge," Haas stated.

This recognition of Heliogen's project in the DOE's Heliostat Prize reaffirms the company's leading role in the concentrating solar energy sector, demonstrating its commitment to advancing sustainable solutions. The deployment of Heliogen’s technology is backed by the DOE across several previously announced projects, including the recent strategic collaboration with NantG Power to advance solar calcining, the development of the world’s first fully integrated Gen3 concentrating solar power commercial demonstration with Woodside Energy, and the $39 million DOE award for deploying AI-enabled concentrated solar technology. These demonstrations exemplify Heliogen’s capability to enhance the cost-effectiveness, reliability, and scalability of concentrating solar energy while highlighting an innovative approach and pivotal role in shaping a more sustainable energy future.

"Being selected as a semifinalist in the DOE's American-Made Heliostat Prize is a significant acknowledgment of our team's dedication to innovation," said Steve Schell, Chief Scientist at Heliogen. "Our project reflects our commitment to advancing concentrating solar energy technologies in practical and extensive ways. We're excited about this project's potential to reduce project costs, improve the reliability of solar collectors, and accelerate the deployment of this impactful technology.”

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

