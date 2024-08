Here Are 2 Great Vanguard Dividend ETFs: Which Is Right For You?

As we head into fall, it could be an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to add dividend stock exposure to their portfolios. Without getting too deep into the economics, a falling-rate environment tends to be a positive catalyst for dividend paying stocks, and with the Federal Reserve widely expected to gradually lower benchmark interest rates through at least the end of 2025, top-notch dividend stocks could get a nice positive tailwind.You don't need to pick individual stocks or pay a hefty fee to get exposure. Vanguard has some excellent low-cost index funds that can get you exposure to an excellent assortment of great dividend stocks at a minimal investment expense. Two in particular that are worth a look are the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG). While I don't think dividend investors will necessarily go wrong with either ETF, there are some major differences to be aware of.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool