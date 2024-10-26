|
26.10.2024 13:46:00
Here Are My Top 2 Airline Stocks to Buy Now
There's much more to Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) than relying on mass consumer discretionary spending in the travel sector. These two airline stocks all have significant megatrends behind them, which could lead to long-term growth and a valuation rerating. Here's why both stocks are attractive stocks to buy.United Airlines and Delta shares are up strongly in 2024, but both stocks have room to run. Despite the run-ups in the stocks, they trade on 7.1 times and 9.2 times Wall Street analyst earnings expectations for 2024.DAL data by YCharts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
