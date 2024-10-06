|
06.10.2024 12:41:00
Here's the Net Worth That Puts You in the Top 10% of American Households by Age
If you're not tracking your net worth, you might not know whether you're truly making financial progress in life or not.You might think you're making progress with your savings or debt paydown plan, but unless you've accounted for all of your investments, savings, and debt and tracked them over time, you'll never know for certain. Your net worth accounts for all of your assets and liabilities and can provide a much better picture of your overall financial health.The path to increase your net worth is simple: Spend less than you earn, reduce your debts, and invest the rest. How you navigate that path is up to you, but consistently following it will result in building a substantial net worth over time. And time is often a major contributor to net worth.
