21.10.2024 22:17:00

Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the common stock of Hexcel, payable to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024, with a payment date of November 8, 2024.

*****

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

