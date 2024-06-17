Hikma Pharma To Acquire Parts Of Xellia Pharma's US Finished Dosage Form Business And Assets

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK, HIK.L) has agreed with Xellia Pharmaceuticals to acquire parts of its US finished dosage form business and assets, including a commercial portfolio and pipeline of differentiated products, a manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio, sales and marketing capabilities, and an R&D center in Zagreb, Croatia. Hikma will pay a cash consideration of $135 million, and an additional contingent consideration of up to $50 million. The acquisition will add eight approved and marketed injectable products to Hikma's US portfolio and 11 pipeline products.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals expects the acquisition to be neutral to Group core earnings in the first 12 months following closing and accretive thereafter, with meaningful longer-term benefits.