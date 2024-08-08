Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Appointment of Christine Cahill to its Board of Directors

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) ("HGV” or "the Company”), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, today announced the appointment of Christine Cahill to its board of directors. Cahill will assume the seat vacated by the departure of Alex Van Hoek.

Cahill currently serves as principal at Apollo Global Management ("Apollo”), having joined the firm in 2018. She will continue her role at Apollo, where she evaluates, executes and manages investments for Apollo’s flagship private equity fund. Prior to joining Apollo, Cahill worked in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs.

As a member of HGV’s board of directors, Cahill will leverage her knowledge and expertise of investment banking, as well as her financial and board experience, to help guide the strategic direction of the Company.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Christine to our board,” said Len Potter, chairman of Hilton Grand Vacations’ board of directors. "Christine’s unique balance of financial acumen, strategy development, investment banking, and board experience will bring tremendous value to the organization and will be instrumental in guiding the future of the Company. We also want to thank Alex Van Hoek for his three years of service on our board.”

Cahill is a graduate of Harvard College and currently serves on the boards of directors of Lifepoint Health and ScionHealth.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 720,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

