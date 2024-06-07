Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Appointment of Gail Mandel to its Board of Directors

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) ("HGV” or "the Company”), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, today announced the appointment of Gail Mandel to its board of directors. The addition of Mandel expands the Company’s board of directors from nine to 10 members.

Mandel serves as managing director of Focused Point Ventures and has extensive hospitality, financial and public company experience. She will continue her role at Focused Point Ventures, where she provides advisory and consulting services focused on the analysis of investment theses and structuring, capital allocation and leadership training.

Prior to her current role, Mandel served as president and CEO of Wyndham Destination Network, where she led the $1.3 billion divestiture of Wyndham’s European Rentals business, identified and completed more than 12 targeted, tuck-in acquisitions and drove consecutive year-over-year growth for the company. As a member of HGV’s board of directors, Mandel will leverage her knowledge and expertise of the timeshare industry, as well as her financial and public company experience, to help guide the strategic direction of the Company.

"We’re delighted to welcome Gail to our board,” said Len Potter, chairman of Hilton Grand Vacations’ board of directors. "Gail’s unique balance of financial acumen, strategy development, and hospitality experience will bring tremendous value to the organization and will be instrumental in guiding the future of the Company.”

Mandel currently serves on the board of directors for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), PureStar and Community Foundation of New Jersey.

