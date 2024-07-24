Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup for 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announces the performance lineup for the highly anticipated 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. As the LPGA Tour season kickoff, the annual tournament brings together entertainment, music and sports celebrities to compete alongside top LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons in one of golf’s most unique events. The HGV Tournament of Champions is known for offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences that extend beyond the golf course. An experiential highlight of the 2025 event will be an exclusive three-night private concert series headlined by Luke Bryan, Flo Rida and Chicago at Boxi Park in Lake Nona.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will headline the concert series on Saturday, Feb. 1. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has achieved 21.2 billion global streams, 11.5 million global album sales and 52 million track sales worldwide. He has also secured 30 singles at the No. 1 spot, totaling 56 weeks at the top throughout his career. Recently, Bryan was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing him as one of the most streamed artists in its 20-year history.

Iconic hip-hop artist Flo Rida will take the stage on Thursday, Jan. 30. Known for his energetic party anthems and beats that blend hip-hop with EDM influences, Flo Rida first gained prominence with his debut single "Low," which was No. 1 for 10 weeks in the U.S. and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release.

Rock band Chicago, known for chart-topping classics such as "Saturday in the Park" and "If You Leave Me Now,” will deliver an electrifying evening of unforgettably timeless rock-and-roll on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

"Each year, the HGV Tournament of Champions transcends traditional sports events by weaving together top-tier athletic competition with unparalleled entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Mark Wang, CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "This year’s concert lineup, featuring world-class artists known for putting on exciting shows, not only sets our tournament apart but also exemplifies our dedication to delivering extraordinary vacation experiences that cater to the diverse interests and passions of our members.”

As an official LPGA Tour event, the tournament returns to the renowned Lake Nona Golf & Country Club from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2025, featuring LPGA champions competing for $2 million in official prize money. All four days of play will be nationally televised, with Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel, and Saturday and Sunday on Golf Channel and NBC.

LPGA Tour champion Lydia Ko and MLB second baseman Jeff McNeil won the 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions professional and celebrity fields, respectively. The event included a $100,000 donation to the ANNIKA Foundation through the company’s corporate social responsibility platform – HGV Serves – to support youth development and expand opportunities for women golfers at all levels. HGV and the LPGA also announced an agreement to extend their partnership for the next five years, growing the purse by more than 65%, reaching $2.5 million by the 2029 event.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent more than 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 30 annual events across 10 countries for over 200 Active Players, awarding total prize funds exceeding $125 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of Lake Nona, one of the fastest growing and innovative master-planned communities in America that is establishing a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. For more than 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered exceptional Central Florida living, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst a sanctuary of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona is enhanced by a wealth of amenities, including a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course, a fully equipped golf performance center, a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse, an array of sports and recreational facilities and services, and a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Development Company, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

