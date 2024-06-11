Hofseth Biocare ASA: AGREES CHINA DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED LITHY

Hofseth BioCare ASA (HBC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Lithy One-Health Group Technology Co. Ltd (Lithy) as an additional distributor in China.

Shanghai-based Lithy has entered into an agreement with HBC to distribute its science-led marine nutrition ingredients, ProGo® bioactive peptides, OmeGo® full spectrum omegas and CalGo® natural, undenatured type II collagen, to supplement manufacturers across the country.

Lithy, which was established in 2002, has three subsidiaries that supply botanical extracts and dietary supplement ingredients to the Chinese nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets. Lithy also has in-house manufacturing capabilities and a number of ready-to-go formulations using HBC ingredients.

James Berger, Chief Commercial Officer for HBC, said: "We are excited to take this important step in our partnership with Lithy, to establish the additional distribution in China of our science-led marine nutrition ingredients and further develop product formulations that are ready-to-go to market via brand owners.”

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company that specialises in science-led marine nutrition. The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources.

For more information about Hofseth BioCare, visit: hofsethbiocare.com

About HBC:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads. For OmeGo, clinical trial work with our salmon oil is ongoing to improve lung health in allergic asthma and urban populations with exposure to raised pollution levels. A study in mild COVID has completed successfully demonstrating important immune health benefits for faster recovery. For CalGo, preclinical and clinical trial work is delineating the joint health benefits of the natural, undenatured type II collagen contained in it. ProGo provides both metabolic and gastrointestinal (GI) health benefits. The former includes GLP1 activity and hence consistent weight loss with improved energy levels from improved iron metabolism. The peptides also support muscle health providing a triad of benefits important for healthy ageing and active lifestyles. In terms of GI health, a special formula of soluble protein hydrolysate (SPH / ProGo®) is being developed as a Medical Food to help treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and for Iron Deficiency Anemia. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and University research labs.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, New Jersey and Palo Alto. HBC is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker "HBC".



