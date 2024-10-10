|
10.10.2024 10:16:24
Holding(s) in Company
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0N8QD54
Issuer Name
BRITVIC PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Barclays PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Oct-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Full chain of controlled undertaking:
12. Date of Completion
09-Oct-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|Sequence No.:
|352225
|EQS News ID:
|2006185
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
10.10.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
10.10.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
10.10.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
09.10.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
08.10.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
07.10.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
04.10.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
04.10.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Britvic Plc
|15,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: Leichtes Minus an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Der deutsche Markt bewegte sich nach unten. In den USA setzen sich die Verkäufer durch. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.