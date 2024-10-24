Britvic plc (BVIC )

Holding(s) in Company



24-Oct-2024 / 10:06 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Barclays PLC City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Barclays Capital Securities Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 18-Oct-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 22-Oct-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.650000 0.390000 6.040000 15060234 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.110000 0.380000 5.490000 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 14075079 5.650000 Sub Total 8.A 14075079 5.650000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap 28/08/2026-05/10/2026 n/a Cash 55224 0.020000 CFD n/a n/a Cash 27844 0.010000 Portfolio Swap 18/08/2025-01/07/2026 n/a Cash 902087 0.360000 Sub Total 8.B2 985155 0.390000% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Securities Limited 5.570000 5.970000% Barclays PLC Barclays Investment Solutions Limited 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information Full chain of controlled undertaking:

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%) 12. Date of Completion 22-Oct-2024 13. Place Of Completion London

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



