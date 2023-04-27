Holley Inc. to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2023 financial results.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2023 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the first quarter 2023 will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call with be Holley Inc. Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Gloeckler, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free) United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll) Access Code: 13737887

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=LY0MpQ7h

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, May 18, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13737887. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

