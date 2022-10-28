Holley Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 14, 2022

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the largest and fastest growing platform in the enthusiast branded performance automotive aftermarket category, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2022 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the third quarter 2022 will be issued after the market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Tomlinson, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Steve Trussell, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and New Ventures, Vinod Nimmagadda.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free) United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll) Access Code: 13733382

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6NeEuBdr

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Monday, November 21, 2022. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13733382. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

