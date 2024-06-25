Homeowners Can Now Use Redfin to Redesign Their Home Photos

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate company, today launched several enhancements to Redfin Redesign, its AI-powered home design tool. Previously available on select home listings, any homeowner can now upload a photo of their home and use Redfin Redesign to see how it would look with different design and decor choices. Powered by Roomvo (roomvo.com), a leading room visualization platform, Redfin Redesign can now be used by both home buyers and sellers to envision the potential in a home.

In addition, Redfin Redesign now offers the option to explore popular design styles, going beyond basic floor, countertop and wall treatments and providing generative AI-powered recommendations for light renovations, furniture and decor. With just one click, consumers can now completely transform a rustic bedroom into a Mediterranean oasis or a dated kitchen into a modern dream.

"Now Redfin Redesign can be used at any stage in your homeownership journey, whether you’re buying, selling, or just looking to refresh your space,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s senior vice president of product and design. "It’s never been easier to imagine the possibilities in a real estate listing or get new design ideas that are tailored to your home. Redfin Redesign is also a useful tool for agents who are helping their customers plan for renovations or getting ready to stage a home for sale.”

To try Redfin Redesign, homeowners can visit their home’s public address page on Redfin, click "Redesign” and follow the directions to claim their home. Then, they will be prompted to upload their own images to redesign. This feature is currently available on Redfin.com on desktop and mobile web and is coming soon to the iOS app.

"I talk about Redfin Redesign in each of my listing consults because my sellers love to see the creative ways we help them find buyers,” said Maryland Redfin Premier agent Bryan Kerrigan. "Now that homeowners can upload their own photos, Redfin Redesign is an even more valuable tool. We can take a picture while sitting in their living room and talk through my recommendations for renovations, paint colors and staging in real time. This helps me provide incredible value to my customers by making the listing process more seamless.”

To style an entire room, users can select an eligible listing on Redfin and click the "Redesign” button on the first listing photo. From there, users can pick a room from the gallery of interior photos. Under the "Choose style” tab, users can choose from a variety of popular design styles, including modern, rustic, industrial, Scandinavian, eclectic, Mediterranean, Victorian, shabby chic and more. With each click, Redfin Redesign will completely renovate the room, from the walls to the decor, in that style.

For a more customizable experience, users can still use the "Pick products” tab to select from a variety of flooring, countertop and wall treatments to create a style that is all their own.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Redfin as we empower homeowners to bring their dream spaces to life,” said Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo. "Now, both homeowners and homebuyers can go to Redfin to redesign homes with ease using Roomvo’s proprietary AI designer and choose from a robust catalog of products. We’ve already seen remarkable engagement with Roomvo on the Redfin platform, demonstrating the importance of room visualization in the future of homebuying.”

Now available on more than 210,000 for-sale listings

Redfin has partnered with five additional multiple listing services (MLSs) to activate Redfin Redesign on listings in the Midwest, central Texas, and the Bay Area. The improved feature is now available on Redfin.com and iPhone for all active Redfin listings, select listings that were recently sold by a Redfin agent, and eligible listings on Bright MLS, MRED, NorthstarMLS, Realcomp, Central Texas MLS and BAREIS MLS. In total, Redfin Redesign is available for more than 210,000 for-sale listings across the U.S. and to any U.S. homeowner who has claimed their home on Redfin.

Originally launched in December 2023, Redfin Redesign is part of Redfin's ongoing effort to modernize the home search and make the buying and selling process easier. Redfin was the first national brokerage to offer 3D walkthroughs on its listings to help consumers virtually tour a home, and is now using AI to enhance listing photos, which are the most popular feature on Redfin’s home detail pages. The company also recently launched Ask Redfin, an AI-powered virtual assistant to help buyers quickly find information about for-sale homes, which is now available for all U.S. iPhone app users nationwide.

In order to make Redfin Redesign available for more listings, Redfin continues to explore partnerships with additional MLSs and brokerages who see how this tool can help agents market their listings to Redfin’s audience of 49 million monthly users.

For more information about Redfin Redesign, visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/redfin-redesign-for-homeowners

