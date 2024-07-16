|
Hot Stock Market Topics: Delta, Tesla, Commercial Real Estate
In this podcast, Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma and host Ricky Mulvey discuss stress in the commercial real estate market, Delta's quarter, and Tesla's 50% run-up over the last month.Then, we play an audio-only version of "Scoreboard" from Motley Fool Live, our members-only livestream. Motley Fool host Anand Chokkavelu hosts contributors Lou Whiteman and Rick Munarriz to break down AT&T.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
