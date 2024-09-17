Hoth Therapeutics Reports Encouraging Pre-clinical Data For Its Alzheimer's Drug; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) Tuesday announced promising preclinical results for its investigational Alzheimer's drug, HT-ALZ. The company's shares were rising more than 15 percent in pre-market.

In the study, Alzheimer's model mice treated with HT-ALZ showed fewer reactive astrocytes compared to vehicle-treated group. Astrocytes, star-shaped cells found in the nervous system, become reactive in response to virtually all pathological conditions in the central nervous system. They play a role in the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. In a recent study using Alzheimer's model mice treated with varying doses of HT-ALZ, significant reductions in astrocyte activity were observed in key areas of the brain, suggesting a potential link between reduced reactive astrocytes, and improved cognitive function, the company said in a statement.

"The reductions in astrocyte activity and the corresponding improvements in cognitive function observed with HT- ALZ give us confidence as we move forward in our development process," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth.

Hoth Therapeutics stock had closed at $1.01, down 8.18 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $0.5800 - $1.7900 in the last 1 year.