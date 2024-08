How $100 per Month Can Create $14,000 in Annual Dividend Income

Building a steady stream of dividend income can go a long way in supporting a good standard of living in retirement. Not only can you live off your annual dividends, but you could also avoid selling your stocks indefinitely.Over time, you can expect your dividends to increase (typically faster than inflation), giving you plenty of cash to cover your annual expenses. When combined with inflation-protected Social Security income, an extra $1,000 per month in dividend income could go a long way.Fortunately, building a dividend portfolio capable of paying as much as $14,000 in annual income doesn't require an extended deep dive into multiple company's financials. You can buy a simple exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will take care of the hard work for you while providing the protection of diversification. And you can build a substantial dividend income stream with an investment of just $100 per month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool