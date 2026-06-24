ERA Mining Machinery Aktie

ERA Mining Machinery für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066

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24.06.2026 17:00:00

How Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Differs in the Post-Warren Buffett Era

Warren Buffett was the head honcho at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) for more than 60 years, and during that time, he turned it from a failing business into a trillion-dollar conglomerate. Buffett was known for his investing discipline and ability to find gems in the market, and tons of investors mirrored Berkshire's investment moves simply because Buffett had a hand in making them.Now, Buffett has passed the keys to the new CEO, Greb Abel, and serves in a lesser role. There will inevitably be shades of Buffett lingering, but Abel and Berkshire have made moves that show the company is embracing a new era post-Buffett. And instead of telling us with words, they're showing us with actions.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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