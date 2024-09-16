+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
16.09.2024 14:00:00

How Intuitive Machines Cut the Cost of Landing on the Moon by 86%

Boy oh boy, does NASA ever love Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR)! The tiny space company landed a robot on the Moon earlier this year -- America's first (albeit unmanned) Moon landing since the Apollo program of the 1960s and 1970s.Intuitive called the mission that broke America's losing streak IM-1, and later this year the company will gear up to go to the Moon again with IM-2. A third mission -- surprise! they'll call it IM-3 -- is scheduled to take off in October 2025.And now here's the latest news -- there's going to be an IM-4 as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

