HSBC Announces New Benefits for Premier and Elite Credit Cards to Increase Travel and Lifestyle Rewards

HSBC today announced increased welcome bonus points and new and enhanced benefits for the HSBC Premier credit card, designed for everyday spending, and the HSBC Elite credit card, designed to enhance lifestyle and travel experiences.

The HSBC Premier credit card has an annual fee of $95 and is offering a welcome bonus of 50,000 points for eligible card members, worth over $1,200 in benefits in the first year and up to $600 every year thereafter. The HSBC Elite credit card has an annual fee of $495 and is offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 points worth over $2,900 in benefits in the first year and up to $2,000 every year thereafter.

New and updated credit card benefits include:

HSBC Premier Credit Card

50,000 welcome bonus points

3X Points on gas and groceries

$85 statement credit towards Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, TSA PreCheck by CLEAR, or NEXUS

$60 annual TV subscription service credit

HSBC Elite Credit Card

60,000 welcome bonus points

5X Points on travel

Complimentary airport lounge access with Priority Pass for cardholder and up to 2 guests, worth over $469 annually

$120 statement credit towards Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, TSA PreCheck by CLEAR, or NEXUS

$120 annual rideshare credit

"The HSBC Premier and Elite credit cards deliver on our commitment to serve the banking needs of our globally connected clients who live and work across the U.S. and around the world,” said U.S. Head of Wealth and Personal Banking Racquel Oden. "These credit cards offer excellent value to our clients, rewarding them for their travel and everyday purchases and provides enhanced benefits for their lifestyle.”

"Whether you're traveling around the world or simply shopping for everyday essentials, HSBC cardholders have the opportunity to earn incredible rewards for the activities they engage in as part of their daily lives", said U.S. Head of Unsecured Lending Brian Ahearn.

New designs feature 100% recycled plastic for the HSBC Premier credit card and a distinctive metal design for the HSBC Elite credit card. Both cards have a specially designed notch at the bottom right to help cardholders with special needs supporting them to orient the card in chip readers.

HSBC Premier Benefits HSBC Elite Benefits



INTRO OFFER 50,000 points after $4,000 spend in three months 60,000 points after $4,000 spend in three months



REWARDS 3x on gas and groceries 2x on travel 1x on everything else 5x on travel 2x on dining 1x on everything else



ANNUAL FEE $95 per year $495 per year



TRAVEL BENEFITS No foreign transaction fees

$85 statement credit towards Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, TSA PreCheck by CLEAR or Nexus once every 4.5 years.

Rewards for miles (11 air and 2 hotel point transfer partners) Travel insurance and benefits No foreign transaction fees

$400 travel credit (booked Via HSBC Travel) Complimentary airport lounge access with Priority Pass for cardholder and up to 2 guests, worth over $469 annually $120 statement credit towards Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, TSA PreCheck by CLEAR or Nexus once every 4.5 years

Rewards for miles (11 air and 2 hotel point transfer partners) Travel insurance and benefits



EVERYDAY BENEFITS Mastercard travel rewards Monthly Lyft offer ("Take 3, get $5”) $3 monthly Peacock subscription credit (new only) $10 off second Instacart+ order each month and two free months (new only) $60 annual TV subscription service credit Mastercard travel rewards Monthly Lyft offer ("Take 3, get $5”) $3 monthly Peacock subscription credit (new only) $10 off second Instacart+ order each month and two free months (new only) $120 annual rideshare credit PEACE OF MIND BENEFITS $600 per claim cell phone insurance Mastercard ID theft protection Identify fraud expense reimbursement $800 per claim cell phone insurance



Mastercard ID theft protection Identity Fraud Expense Reimbursement

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 60 countries and territories. With assets of US$2,975bn at 30 June 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services. Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

