HSBC calls on tech firms to help refund victims of fraud

Bank says new UK compensation rules will fail to curb APP scams and prove financial sector is not the problemHSBC has thrown its weight behind calls for tech firms to pay up for fraud, saying incoming compensation rules requiring banks to reimburse scam victims up to £85,000 will fail to stem the flow of fraud and prove that the financial sector is not the problem.David Callington, the head of fraud at HSBC UK, said rules coming into force on 7 October would motivate banks and payment firms to improve their fraud detection systems. However, he said that would not be enough to shift the dial and curb scam cases across the UK.