Hudson Honored With 2022 All In For Students Philanthropic Partner Award From Communities In Schools

Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced it was named the recipient of the 2022 All In For Students Philanthropic Partner Award by Communities In Schools® (CIS™), the largest national organization dedicated to empowering students in need.

Pictured, Left to Right: Heather Clawson, Ph.D – Chief Program and Innovation Officer, Communities In Schools; Dana Matuson – Corporate Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Hudson; Rey Saldaña – President and CEO, Communities In Schools (Photo courtesy of Hudson)

The 2022 All In For Students Awards were presented this week during CIS’ annual Leadership Town Hall and are the organization’s highest honor, recognizing key supporters and members of the CIS team who are "All In” to help students succeed in school and life – including a corporate partner.

As CIS’ longest-standing corporate partner, Hudson has spent more than a decade raising awareness and advocating for CIS’ mission through a point-of-sale campaign in its U.S. travel convenience stores. Hudson has collected donations through various fundraising initiatives, including the simplicity and convenience of rounding up a purchase to support CIS.

The partnership has helped to support thousands of students across CIS’ affiliate network over the years, received recognition in Engage For Good’s 2019 Charity Checkout Champion report, and is now approaching a lifetime donation total of $5 million.

"Thank you to the CIS National Board of Directors and National Office for honoring Hudson with this year’s All In For Students Philanthropic Partner Award,” said Jordi Martin-Consuegra, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. "Education has always been an important ESG cause area for Hudson and Dufry, especially under our new "Destination 2027” strategy, so it is truly remarkable to see the positive impact our partnership has had since 2009. With students needing our help more than ever, we look forward to continuing our work with CIS to break down barriers and make education more equitable for all.”

Reaffirming its ongoing commitment to CIS, Hudson recently expanded its level of support – with donations now benefitting the CIS National Office and 29 CIS affiliates in cities where Hudson operates. By further investing in the affiliate network, Hudson will deepen its involvement in the local communities while helping CIS to strengthen its academic impact on even more students and schools.

"The commitment Hudson has shown for our mission of serving students and families in need is admirable and a great example of a corporate partner that stands up for equity in education,” said Rey Saldaña, President and CEO of Communities In Schools. "We’re truly proud to honor them with this award as we celebrate their generous support that makes a meaningful, positive impact on numerous students and communities across the country.”

In addition to its involvement with CIS, Hudson recently launched a Tuition Assistance Program to provide its team members in the U.S. and Canada with partially and fully covered educational programs. Hudson also partners with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) to award scholarships through the ‘Mario DiDomizio Excellence In Education Scholarship Program’, which has distributed $175,000 in tuition scholarships to children of Hudson team members since 2017.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Communities in Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS™) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background, has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside 3,000 schools across the country, our network of 110 affiliates connects students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations. Visit www.communitiesinschools.org to learn more.

