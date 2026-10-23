Ault Alliance Aktie

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WKN DE: A400EQ / ISIN: US09175M5076

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23.10.2026 12:53:47

Hyperscale Data Backs 2027 Preliminary Adj. EBITDA, Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS), an artificial intelligence data center company, on Friday reaffirmed its preliminary outlook for fiscal 2027.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2027, the company still anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $80 million and revenue of $300 million to $350 million.

The company's initial Michigan AI compute capacity is expected to be energized and start revenue-generating activities in December. In addition, operating momentum, expanding blockchain, and digital asset initiatives support outlook.

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, said: "Alongside the Michigan AI data center, we see significant opportunity in tokenization and our broader blockchain and digital asset activities. We believe growth in these activities can contribute meaningfully to revenue and improve our profitability profile."

As announced earlier, for the three-month period to September 30, 2026 (the third quarter), Hyperscale Data projects revenue of around $40 million, higher than $24.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase reflects stronger contributions from crane operations, defense, lending and trading, and other revenue, including software supporting blockchain network operations.

GPUS was up by 14.83% at $0.151 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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