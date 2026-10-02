Hyperscale Data Explores Strategic Options For AskROI Subsidiary

(RTTNews) - Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS), an artificial intelligence data center company, announced Friday that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its askROI, Inc. subsidiary. The company has initiated preliminary discussions regarding a potential sale of askROI and its AI business, a strategic partnership, or a divestiture.

askROI operates an AI platform designed to help users research, create, analyze, and automate work within a single interface. The platform integrates AI models with web research, file and data analysis, content creation, automation, and third-party tool integrations. The platform is available on web and mobile applications for iOS and Android.

Current discussions focus on combining askROI with a broader technology business to accelerate product development, commercialization, and distribution.

The potential strategic opportunities involve synergies with partners in the AI, blockchain infrastructure, and software development sectors.

All discussions remain preliminary and Hyperscale Data has not determined whether these discussions will result in a transaction.