Hyzon Motors signs Memorandum of Understanding with Superior Pak for the supply of up to 20 refuse collection vehicles in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Hyzon Motors Australia, is cleaning up garbage collection through a partnership with Superior Pak, a leading Australian manufacturer of waste handling equipment. This announcement comes ahead of Hyzon Motors' first day of trading under the symbols "HYZN" and "HYZNW" on the Nasdaq Marketplace, scheduled for Monday, July 19.

Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and supply 20 refuse collection vehicles (RCV) together with Superior Pak. The partnership will leverage Superior Pak's 25 years of experience designing and engineering mobile waste collection and compaction equipment and Hyzon's leading fuel cell technology.

The companies aim to deliver a zero-emissions, high-performance side lift garbage truck, capable of undertaking the 1500-2000 compactor lifts required during an 8-10 hour suburban working cycle. The first 5 vehicles are expected to be delivered and operational in Q2 2022.

Three of the first 5 vehicles are expected to be available from Hyzon under minimum 1 month demonstration loan arrangements in the Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne areas associated with available hydrogen refueling facilities. Orders are currently being accepted for the balance of 15 vehicles with expected demand from local governments as well as waste collection operators across Australia.

Superior Pak has already delivered over 3,000 compaction units for more than 50 municipalities in Australia and New Zealand, providing existing relationships from which to grow the distribution.

"Over 530 Australian municipalities manage waste collection for their residents, many of which have committed to net-zero emissions across their operations," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "Despite these commitments, few viable zero-emissions options exist."

In fact, the vehicle developed by Hyzon and Superior Pak is expected to be the first clean RCV available in Australia to undertake full operational curb-side collection duties.

Refuse collection offers a particularly suitable application for hydrogen fuel cell technology to replace diesel, as the back-to-base model allows for a central refueling infrastructure. Operating the hydraulic lifts also demands significant power, which Hyzon's high-density fuel cells can readily supply.

"Clean waste management is no longer an oxymoron," said Rob Wrigley, Managing Director of Superior Pak. "The benefits to the environment, the communities and drivers is enormous, so we are determined to develop a reliable, accessible option within a year."

Hydrogen vehicles, with their rapid torque, long-range, almost silent running and quick refueling – all while only emitting water vapor – are primed to take off in the garbage collection segment.

About Hyzon

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with US operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe, and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

About Superior Pak

Superior Pak has supplied the waste industry with waste management equipment solutions since 1994. Superior Pak is an industry leader with the most comprehensive, innovative and industry proven range of waste management products available to the waste collection and management industry. With unparalleled expertise, Superior Pak continues to manufacture and provide industry-leading products, sales and after-market services throughout Australia and New Zealand with 25+ years of manufacturing and supply experience.

The cornerstones of the success and sustainability of the company are:

Constant improvement and innovation to develop industry leading products that are safe, reliable, and give Superior Pak's customers the ability to perform their jobs as efficiently and stress-free as possible.

An unprecedented level of back-up service that keeps fleets operating smoothly and minimises downtime.

Superior Pak's approach to innovation and product development begins with the end-users. The continuous communication and feedback systems the company has in place, ensures that Superior Pak's engineering and manufacturing teams are developing products that are not only compliant with OH & S and industry standards, but meet and exceed client expectations. Super Pak understands that for its customers in the municipal and industrial waste collection markets, speed, performance and reliability are key factors in their own efficiency, profitability and ultimately their successful operation.

