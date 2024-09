I Hope to Retire in My 50s. Here's How I Plan to Pull It Off.

I love my job, but I've never been the sort of person who wanted to work forever. I enjoy spending time with friends and family and I have hobbies that I never seem to have much time to do. I hope that retirement will give me the time I need to prioritize these activities.Right now, I'd like to retire in my 50s. It's an ambitious goal, but I've still got a few decades to save and I have a plan I think will help me pull it off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool