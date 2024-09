I Was Wrong About Snap Stock in 2022. Here's How I See It Now.

When it comes to investing mistakes, one of the costliest was underestimating the severity of the 2022 bear market. That led me to make bad bullish calls on some stocks that had lost more than half their value -- and kept falling.One of those stocks was Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP). It had lost more than half of its value, and when it came to Snap stock in the next five years, I speculated that it would beat the S&P 500. Unfortunately, nearly 2.5 years later, the Snapchat parent has lost approximately 65% of its value since that time, making it unlikely to beat the market by April 2027.Nonetheless, this lousy call on the social media stock offers lessons on investing in general, and on investing in Snap stock if I choose to do so.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool