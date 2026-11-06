IBEX: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its first quarter of fiscal year 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 5, 2026, IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) announced a 16% revenue increase to an all-time quarterly record of $175.2 million. For long-term investors, the business process outsourcing (BPO) provider demonstrated that artificial intelligence tools accelerate revenue growth rather than disrupt its core operations. Three takeaways from management's discussion stand out.

By pairing software from partner Sierra with human call center staff, IBEX accelerates customer experience (CX) service deployments to displace legacy competitors. That fast setup helped new client wins account for approximately 50% of revenue growth in the quarter.

Offshore locations and health technology contracts lifted gross profit margin to 30.4%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 21% to $1.10, while adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, rose 29% to $25.2 million.

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