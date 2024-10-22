|
22.10.2024 12:00:00
IBM Thinks Small to Win Enterprise AI
International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has been working on artificial intelligence (AI) technology for decades, but the company is only now finding its footing and turning AI into a viable business. IBM's main focus is enabling large enterprises to leverage generative AI to boost productivity and unlock efficiencies. That's a powerful pitch, given that large investments in AI often have unclear and uncertain returns on investment.IBM has developed its own AI models tailored for enterprise use. The latest iteration, the Granite 3.0 family, goes up to 8 billion parameters. These are small models relative to the most powerful generative AI models, which are estimated to have hundreds of billions of parameters. In general, the more parameters a model has, the more capable the model is.While IBM's Granite 3.0 models aren't going to outclass the best models available, they're designed to be fine-tuned by enterprise customers with proprietary data. A small model that's been fine-tuned can be dramatically more capable in some areas than the base model. As part of its suite of AI tools, IBM has developed an open-source project called InstructLab that allows users to iteratively and collaboratively fine-tune an AI model without starting from scratch each time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!