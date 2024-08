IBM's Next Mainframe Will Pack an AI Punch

While International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) now derives most of its revenue from software and consulting, the decades-old mainframe business is still an important part of the century-old tech giant. Industries like banking and insurance still depend on the hulking systems, known for their extreme reliability.IBM tends to launch a new generation of mainframe system every two or three years, and the next launch should be right around the corner. At the Hot Chips 2024 conference, the company laid out some details on processor that will powering the next-gen system.IBM next-gen mainframe will be powered by the Telum II processor. Each chip features eight CPU cores, a large pool of fast cache memory, and a built-in AI accelerator meant for inferencing workloads. IBM says that Telum II will have four times the AI compute capacity of the original Telum processor which launched in 2021. The Tellum II processor is built on a 5nm process from Samsung.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool