09.10.2024 15:03:00
IDEX Biometrics ASA’s extraordinary general meeting held on 9 October 2024
IDEX Biometrics ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 9 October 2024.
112.2 million shares or 25.47% of the share capital was represented at the meeting.
All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the Company’s board of directors, including the approval of Tranche 2 of the private placement, the subsequent offering and the warrants issuance, all as announced on 17 September 2024.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 67 83 91 19
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
