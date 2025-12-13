AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
13.12.2025 18:25:00
If You Had Invested $1,000 in Altria Group Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
It's instructive to look back to see how a stock has performed. You can use that information to look ahead and think about the future return.Altria Group (NYSE: MO) produces and sells tobacco products in the United States. It's a controversial business, but how have its shareholders fared over the last year if they invested $1,000?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!