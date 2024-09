If You Like AGNC Investment's Monster Monthly Passive Income Stream, Then You'll Love This Exciting Dividend Stock

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) stands out among dividend stocks. The mortgage-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) currently yields more than 13%. That puts its payout 10 times higher than the S&P 500's dividend yield. The REIT pays its investors each month, enabling them to collect a very lucrative passive income stream . However, if there's one knock against AGNC Investment, it's that it doesn't increase its dividend. The total returns investors earn tend to be limited to the mortgage REIT's monthly dividend.Those looking for a bit more excitement should check out fellow REIT EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). It also pays a high-yielding monthly dividend, currently over 7%. That payout should steadily rise as the REIT expands its portfolio and cash flow per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool